Victor Davis Hanson calls election 'a Manichean choice' about 'whether you want civilization'

Author and Hoover Institution senior fellow Victor Davis Hanson told “Tucker Carlson Tonight" Monday that the continuation of civilization is at stake in the November election.

"I don't want to get political, but this election no longer is about Donald Trump's tweeting," Hanson told host Tucker Carlson. "It’s not about Joe Biden's cognitive impairment. It has nothing to do anymore with a lockdown, the virus, the economy.

"It's an existential question, a Manichean choice between whether you want civilization and you believe that America doesn't have to be perfect to be good and we are not ... going to destroy all that people died for, or [whether] you feel it was inherently flawed with a cancer and we have to use radiation and chemotherapy and kill the host to kill the cancer."

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON ON REMOVING CONFEDERATE STATUES

"That's the choice we are looking at," Hanson continued, "and I'm going to vote for civilization."

Hanson spoke soon after protesters in Washington D.C. attempted to tear down a statue of Andrew Jackson in Lafayette Park while attempting to seal off a nearby area they dubbed the "Black House Autonomous Zone" in imitation of Seattle's "Capitol Hill Organized Protest."

Hanson went on to say that the push by Black Lives Matter protesters and others to remove historic monuments and statues is less about the person depicted and more about "humiliation and power."

"We are looking for one brave woman, a few brave men to say, 'It's not going to happen anymore, you're not going to do it, come into my neighborhood and you're not going to like what's going to happen,'" he said. "We haven't had that."