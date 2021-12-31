Victor Davis Hanson: Democrats are ‘revolutionaries’ pushing radical agenda ‘even if it explodes’

Victor Davis Hanson, senior fellow at the Hoover Institution and author of "The Dying Citizen," appeared Thursday night on "The Ingraham Angle," where he spoke about what the Democrats have revealed in 2021 about themselves and their vision for America’s future.

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: They’re the greatest revolutionaries we’ve seen in a generation.

Whether it’s packing the court or ending the filibuster or bringing in two more states or ending the electoral college or the national voting law, or Hillary Clinton’s collusion – hiring a foreign national to get dirt on a presidential opponent, candidate opponent – or what we saw with the FISA abuses.

So they are revolutionaries and they’re projecting their own pathologies on other people because they have no alternate agenda.

They don’t ever say to themselves, ‘Here’s a contract for America. It’s going to work.’ And anybody in the Democratic Party who thinks that is not going to last very long or they’re going to retire.

So this is a revolutionary Jacobin movement. I think everybody saw that in 2021 and I think they fear rightly that it’s going to continue in 2022 – even if it explodes and takes us with it. But they’re not going to change on their own.

