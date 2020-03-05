Victor Davis Hanson blasts Bill Clinton for admitting to using Lewinsky as human 'Xanax or Valium'

Historian Victor Davis Hanson told Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle" Thursday that former President Bill Clinton admitted using White House intern Monica Lewinsky as "something like Xanax or Valium" in a forthcoming docuseries about Hillary Clinton.

Host Raymond Arroyo read from Clinton's remarks in Hulu's "Hillary," which included the following: "You feel like you're staggering around, you have been in a 15-round prize fight that has been extended to 30 rounds and here is something that will take your mind off of it for a while. I thought, 'How I could think about the most stupid thing to do and do it' ... to manage my anxieties for years."

Hanson said that while Bill Clinton has a habit of blaming others and not taking responsibility for his actions, his comments about Lewinsky sink to another level. At the time of the affair, Clinton was 49 and Lewinsky was 22.

"This is an example par excellence of the dehumanization of women," he said. "Monica Lewinsky was an individual, she obviously liked him. She had a personality, she wanted to get to know him, and he now in retrospect says oh she was just something like Xanax or Valium for me."

Hanson called Clinton's actions and remarks "crass and cruel," adding that he found it " tragic the way she was deluded by that sense of power and authority."

The historian added that, in regular society, Clinton would have been ostracized for abusing his power over a subordinate in an untoward and sexual manner.

"Since then, we know that if any of us did what Bill Clinton did -- used our authority to elicit favors from a subordinate -- we would be fired," Hanson said. "He has no remorse about it."