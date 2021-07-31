Vicky Hartzler speaks out on her push to ban critical race theory in military schools

Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo., joined "Fox Report" Friday to explain why she introduced legislation to ban critical race theory in military schools.

REP. VICKY HARTZLER: Well, I’m a former school teacher, I'm also a senior member of the Armed Services Committee, and the thought that our Department of Defense could be teaching our children that their country is inherently racist, and certainly the children of our men and women in uniform is just abhorrent. And we need to make sure this doesn't happen.

The Department of Defense teaches and oversees over seventy-thousand of our children, of our men and women in uniform, at 160 bases around the world and here in America, and I want to make sure that they are taught that this is the greatest country in the world, and they should be proud of our country and shouldn't be ashamed of who they are based on their skin color.

…

Well, no child should be taught that their destiny is determined by their skin color or that America is an inherently racist nation. That is not reality. It is a changing of history, a rewriting of history and is very toxic. And certainly, in the military, we need to be working towards unity and cohesion and not dividing our troops into different groups based on their skin color.

It doesn't make sense, and in America, we need to continue to embrace our traditional model of E Pluribus Unum - out of many, one - that is the strength of our nation is that we come from many different backgrounds, but we are all Americans. And that should be the goal. That should be what we teach our kids and that their future is limitless. The American dream is alive and well and not be indoctrinated with something that's going to be damaging to them and ultimately damaging to the future of our country.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: