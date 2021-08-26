Rep. Crenshaw blasts Vice News for tweet claiming many U.S. Marines are 'Neo-Nazis'

Vice News caught heat from Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, after posting a tweet claiming many Marines are Neo-Nazis following an attack on U.S. Marines in Afghanistan.

On Thursday, Vice published an article titled "Why Are So Many Marines Neo-Nazis?" claiming that "anecdotal evidence" suggested that many members of the U.S. Marine Corps held extremist beliefs. The news site later shared the article with a tweet reading "While many vets are being outed as far-right extremists, one branch keeps popping up when it comes to neo-Nazis: the United States Marine Corps."

Both the tweet and the article were shared within the same time as news emerged of deadly bombings coming from the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. Reports of 11 U.S. Marines, later raised to 13, were killed in the blasts with several others injured.

Crenshaw shared the tweet, blasting Vice News for posting the story amid the attack in Kabul.

"Meanwhile at VICE this is the crap they are posting. This is how liberals think. We lost 11 Marines today you f***** a**holes," Crenshaw tweeted.

Vice later deleted the tweet, but the article remains on their site.

Others also called out Vice for their original tweet.

Despite the recent attacks at the Kabul airport, Gen. Kenneth McKenzie insisted on Thursday that evacuations will continue. President Joe Biden maintained that all troops will be withdrawn from Afghanistan by August 31.