Veterans Day spotlight: America's greatest athletes that traded the ballpark for the battlefield

It wasn't long ago that the wars of the world prompted America's youth with the task of a lifetime: Protect the United States.

American athletes took hold of the opportunity, with many of the nation's greatest players — both men and women — springing at the opportunity to defeat a real-world opponent.

In honor of Veterans Day, Fox Nation's new special "Field of Valor" details the fascinating lives of these players-turned-patriots.

The 10-part special takes a closer look at the crossover between athletics and military service through the eyes of Ted Williams, Jack Dempsey, Bob Feller, David Robinson, Eddie Feigner, Pat Tillman, Joe Louis, Roger Staubach, Iris Cummings, and Melissa Stockwell.

OVER 150,000 VETERANS AND MILITARY FAMILY MEMBERS RECRUITED TO STAFF POLLING PLACES FOR ELECTION DAY

Image 1 of 2 next

Image 2 of 2 prev

Ted "The Kid" Williams

Boston Red Sox's Ted Williams cemented himself in history as one of the greatest baseball hitters of all time, but his athletic legacy was put on hold when World War II commenced.

In January 1942, Williams was drafted into the military. In May of that year, he joined the Navy Reserve and went on active duty in 1943. Williams worked as a naval aviator, and at the time had no prior experience flying a plane.

BASEBALL GREAT TED WILLIAMS DIES AT 83

As the special explores, Williams was discharged from the Marine Corps in January 1946 and, shortly after, rejoined the Boston Red Sox.

In January 1952, just a few years after signing the biggest contract in the league's history at $100,000, Williams was called up to serve in the Korean War.

In August 1953, Williams returned to the Red Sox, where he lived out the remainder of his historical career and eventually retired in 1960.

"Captain America" Roger Staubach

Before becoming a Super Bowl MVP, Roger Staubach led the huddle for the United States Naval Academy. In his junior season in 1963, Staubach won the Heisman Trophy, which has been awarded annually since 1935 to the top college football player.

After graduating from the Naval Academy in 1965, Staubach chose to volunteer for a one-year tour of duty in South Vietnam.

LOUISIANA COACH FANNING FAITH INTO FOOTBALL PLAYERS, TEACHES THEM HOW TO PUT GOD FIRST: 'I LOVE WHAT I DO'

After returning from his tour in September 1967, Staubach continued the remainder of his naval career in the U.S., where he prepared for his future career in the NFL.

Due to his four-year military commitment, Staubach was drafted in 1964 by the Dallas Cowboys as a "future" selection. He would not join the Cowboys until training camp in 1969, where he began a football career that is praised to this day.

Melissa Stockwell

After losing her leg while on patrol in Iraq, Melissa Stockwell made groundbreaking waves in the Paralympic community by becoming a triathlon powerhouse.

After the September 11, 2001, attacks, Stockwell, who was a sophomore in college participating in ROTC at the University of Colorado at the time, was assigned to the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood, Texas. She was deployed to Iraq in March 2004.

Stockwell was leading a convoy in Baghdad when a roadside bomb exploded, leading her to lose her left leg. Subsequently, she was chosen for the Paralympics as a swimmer, marking her as the first Iraq veteran chosen for the event.

After the Beijing Paralympics, Stockwell turned to triathlons, where she continues to dominate to this day.



CLICK HERE TO JOIN FOX NATION

To learn more about America's greatest athletes turned service members this Veterans Day, subscribe to Fox Nation today!