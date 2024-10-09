Louisiana coach fanning faith into football players, teaches them how to put God first: 'I love what I do'

One pastor and football coach in the small town of Shreveport, Louisiana is impacting young lives in a big way.

Louisiana Tech hall-of-fame quarterback Denny Duron started the Evangel Christian Academy with humble beginnings and the intent to spread the Christian faith among a new generation. Since founding the program in 1980, Pastor Duron has helped the team win 12 district championships, 14 state championships, one national title, and has had 14 graduates play in the NFL.



"I'm just so grateful to God that, at 72 years old, I have a chance to show up every morning and teach the word of God to 75 young men. Most of them have never owned a Bible until we give it to them. And they are being molded together as a beautiful family. And it really is all about God and family. And now football is some kind of tool that we get to use, the platform, the vehicle — the conduit, I should say — to which we can put the message of Jesus into their lives," Duron said during an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital.

"For my boys, many of them hurt. Many of them have endured great trauma and pain in their lives and in their homes. Evangel is very different than where they live. And so we never, ever stop praying."

Told through the eyes of members of Shreveport, Louisiana’s Evangel Christian Academy football team, Fox Nation's new series "God. Family. Football" spotlights real-life challenges players must overcome on and off the field in their quest for a 15th state championship title.

From ill family members to peer pressures to struggles at home and dating for the first time, the series follows the Evangel Eagles through practices, strategy sessions, dates, homecoming and all the ups and downs of high school life.

Duron was asked about his own journey to becoming a pastor and coach, telling Fox News Digital that God had led him on a long journey that, at times, he did not understand.

Denny signed to the Washington Redskins as a third-string quarterback, calling it the "easiest gig [he] ever had." Before he was able to lace it up for the Redskins, Duron revealed that the Lord "spoke to [his] heart" and said "this is your last day" at training camp.

"I walked across the road from the training camp in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and got my car. And just before I even put the key in the ignition, I just sat there, and I said, 'okay, Lord, you've used to this football thing. But now I pray that because I will never be in a position as a player to use it again as a platform, you put me in touch and allow me to influence those that will have a platform,"' he said.

Upon hearing about the overwhelming amount of faith Duron has been able to instill in his players from various generations, the pastor's prayers to God allowing him to faithfully influence others has seemingly come true.

Throughout his time at Evangel Christian Academy, "Coach Duron" coached numerous All-Americans while at the same time virtually re-writing the national offensive record books for yardage, touchdowns, and points scored.

Evangel Christian Academy was named by USA Today as one of the top eight high school springboards to the NFL, and Fox Sports recognized Evangel as the 1999 National High School Champions. The 2024 season could have as many as eight former Evangel Eagles in the NFL.

