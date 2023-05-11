Veteran warns Texas city being overrun ahead of Title 42 end: 'This is broken arrow'

An El Paso resident and veteran said his city is being "overrun" with the influx of migration just ahead of the expiration of Title 42.

Blas Hermosillo joined "Fox & Friends" to discuss what his city is experiencing as Title 42 expires Thursday and says the crisis is a "very dangerous situation."

"The only thing that has not been broken is the spirit of Americans, the good deeds that we try to do for one another as humans. But it's broken and sadly, it's not just our immigration. It's our government, our education system, our financial system."

Hermosillo said, "the bottom line is nobody's getting the truth" about what's happening in the city and described what he has heard from migrants living on the streets.

"We're being overrun. … Broken arrow is taking place across the borders in America," he said, explaining that many migrants are coming because they're being told they will achieve citizenship.

Hermosillo also warned that many others are "not your typical citizen" and were let out of prison in their home countries.

"They have tattoos. They got the gang marks. And we're so concerned with a lot of the gangs that come in from South America but during COVID, far more dangerous alliances, organizations have been formed. This comes directly from people who work within homeland security who are sharing this," he said, describing it as a "very dangerous situation."

He called out the city for cleaning up the streets again after reports that the city cleaned up the streets ahead of Biden's visit to El Paso in January.

"They've cleaned up the streets and, the county judge comes out and says, oh, even the migrants are helping us clean up the streets. What a mockery of the intelligence of the American people as they think that they can just smokescreen us."

Hermosillo mentioned how other countries are noticing the crisis at the southern border.

"Even the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, said a long time ago we were watching America crumble right before our faces. But how is this possible? The enemy has to be from within. And I truly believe that and it's just a sad state of affairs all the way here from our local government, all the way up to the administration."

Border shelters in El Paso, Texas are already being "overwhelmed" by the vast numbers of migrants they are facing, even before the end of Title 42 later this week, officials who work at the shelters tell Fox News Digital.

"It's just a very overwhelming volume that we're seeing right now. So I don't think it's that we have a problem with processing migrants. It's just migrants in this capacity, the systems being overwhelmed, the shelters are being overwhelmed. Travel is being overwhelmed," Nicole Reulet, director of marketing at the Rescue Mission of El Paso said.

El Paso has been one of the hardest-hit areas of the border. This week, officials launched a "targeted enforcement operation" after there were over 2,000 migrants camped out on the streets.

