Varney blasts 'toxic' Biden for cutting US energy output, sparking inflation: 'Their original mistake'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Stuart Varney, host of "Varney & Co." on FOX Business, said President Biden's original mistake was cutting U.S. oil production. On "Fox & Friends" Thursday, Varney argued inflation was sparked by the end of America's energy independence when Biden took office.

TUCKER CARLSON: BIDEN SHOULD BE IMPEACHED FOR SENDING OUR NATURAL ASSETS TO OUR ENEMY CHINA

STUART VARNEY: The president is toxic, and I think he's toxic because of inflation. His polls are all the way down because of inflation. The one thing that this administration will never do is to admit that the original mistake was ending America's energy independence. By cutting energy output from day one of this administration, that was the writing on the wall. That's when inflation started. That's when Putin got his idea to start invading Ukraine because he knew that we're going to be energy short. That's when the lady who used to run Germany – Angela Merkel. That's the very moment when she canceled plans to import American liquefied natural gas to Germany.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: