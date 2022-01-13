Expand / Collapse search
New York restaurant owner has message for governor over vaccine mandate

Stratis Morfogen told NY Gov. Kathy Hochul to 'come and arrest me'

By Graham Colton | Fox News
'I'm not firing these people for a jab': New York restaurant owner Video

'I'm not firing these people for a jab': New York restaurant owner

Stratis Morfogen reveals the problems that New York City's vaccine mandate poses to his business on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

New York City restaurateur Stratis Morfogen vowed not to abide by New York City's vaccine mandate for the private sector Thursday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"I'm not doing the mandate, and I told [New York] Governor [Kathy] Hochul to come and arrest me," he told host Tucker Carlson.

INCOMING NYC MAYOR SAYS HE WILL KEEP DE BLASIO'S VACCINE MANDATES IN PLACE

"I'm not doing it because, first of all, the employees we have, these were our heroes. In [the] early part of COVID, we fed 8,400 health care workers," he explained. "I'm not firing these people for a jab, for a job."

Morfogen added that the government "got it wrong from the beginning."

He then knocked "governors, mayors and politicians up to the White House" for their inexperience in business, saying that they "never ran a lemonade stand."

"They never ran a small business," he continued. "They don't know those sleepless nights, what it takes to run a business."

    New York Governor Kathy Hochul.  (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

    Former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.   (Photo by NDZ/Star Max/GC Images)

    New York Mayor Eric Adams is joined by Governor Kathy Hochul.  (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The Brooklyn Dumpling Shop owner hopes "the new administration will be pro-business, because that's all we're looking for, is a chance."

The current government, he said, must understand that the vaccine card is "1983 technology" that it wants business owners to "police" without providing "the tools to win." 

He also warned that the government does not understand that a vaccine card-holder can be a "super-spreader."

"Because I can have a vax card," he explained. "I could be asymptomatic positive, and I can walk into my crowded restaurant - our Brooklyn Chop House, our Brooklyn Dumpling Shop - and I could spread it to everyone."

"None of this makes sense. It should be converted to a health pass," he suggested.

Graham Colton is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to graham.colton@fox.com and on Twitter: @GrahamGColton.