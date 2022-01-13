New York restaurant owner has message for governor over vaccine mandate

New York City restaurateur Stratis Morfogen vowed not to abide by New York City's vaccine mandate for the private sector Thursday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"I'm not doing the mandate, and I told [New York] Governor [Kathy] Hochul to come and arrest me," he told host Tucker Carlson.

"I'm not doing it because, first of all, the employees we have, these were our heroes. In [the] early part of COVID, we fed 8,400 health care workers," he explained. "I'm not firing these people for a jab, for a job."

Morfogen added that the government "got it wrong from the beginning."

He then knocked "governors, mayors and politicians up to the White House" for their inexperience in business, saying that they "never ran a lemonade stand."

"They never ran a small business," he continued. "They don't know those sleepless nights, what it takes to run a business."

The Brooklyn Dumpling Shop owner hopes "the new administration will be pro-business, because that's all we're looking for, is a chance."

The current government, he said, must understand that the vaccine card is "1983 technology" that it wants business owners to "police" without providing "the tools to win."

He also warned that the government does not understand that a vaccine card-holder can be a "super-spreader."

"Because I can have a vax card," he explained. "I could be asymptomatic positive, and I can walk into my crowded restaurant - our Brooklyn Chop House, our Brooklyn Dumpling Shop - and I could spread it to everyone."

"None of this makes sense. It should be converted to a health pass," he suggested.