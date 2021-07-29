If you aren't vaccinated and haven't had COVID, you will get Delta variant: Brett Giroir

Expand / Collapse search
Fox News Flash
Published

Former Trump health official urges Americans to get vaccinated

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Admiral Brett Giroir, former assistant health secretary under President Trump, warns the Delta variant is so contagious that it's 'just a matter of time' until people who are not vaccinated and haven't have COVID yet catch it.

Admiral Brett Giroir, former assistant health secretary under President Trump, warned on "America Reports" Thursday that the Delta variant is so contagious that it's "just a matter of time" before everyone who is not vaccinated and hasn't had COVID-19 yet catches it.

ADM BRETT GIROIR: Anyone who’s not vaccinated and who did not have COVID previously, the Delta variant is so contagious that you’re going to get it. It is just a matter of time. If you have prior immunity you do have some protection, but more and more data are telling us that that protection is not so good against Delta. Remember, you can get the Flu every year. It’s not because your immunity isn’t good. It’s because the Flu changes and Delta is really a new strain that is different than everything we’ve seen. So, I am really concerned that natural immunity, although real, is not going to be sufficient against Delta.  If you don’t have natural immunity and you’re not vaccinated, you’re going to get Delta. So, prevent it by getting your vaccine. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Brett Giroir urges Americans to get COVID vaccine to combat contagious Delta variant Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.