Uvalde school shooting: Ex-DC homicide detective demands answers on police timeline

Former District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Homicide Det. Ted Williams called for answers on the true timeline of the Uvalde school shooting, after several conflicting stories were either put out by Texas officials or purportedly exposed through videotape.

DET. TED WILLIAMS, RET: We do have to get this information, and we have to get it right, and we need to know the truth of what took place. We were told yesterday in a press conference by the governor and the head of the Texas Rangers and the lieutenant governor and other officials there, that the first person to come in contact with this killer was the security officer at that back door. The back door we now learned, was unlocked. We also now know that there was no security officer. And we also know that by the time this guy got into that school and into that room, there were gunshots.

And then this guy was in there for one hour. And I'd like you to think about this, and I'd like our audience to think about this. You had 19 children that had been shot, and you had 17 or more that had been injured. And those kids were in there for one hour with this killer and those who are now living. I am sure, Tammy, that they are scarred and perhaps scarred for life. And what should have happened is what happened 23 years ago:

We learned a lesson at Columbine, and that is to go in – the law enforcement – and neutralize that person right away. That did not happen here. They gave us false information yesterday. And as a result of that, unfortunately, some kids may have been saved…"

