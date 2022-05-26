Clay Travis & Buck Sexton torch Obama, Biden for 'victim-shopping' after ex-president's George Floyd tweet

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Obama continues to be lambasted for what was called a politicized, tone-deaf tweet following the Uvalde school shooting, as the former president called for remembering George Floyd while Americans grieve the loss of the Texas schoolchildren.

"As we grieve the children of Uvalde today, we should take time to recognize that two years have passed since the murder of George Floyd under the knee of a police officer," Obama said Wednesday.

On "The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show," host Clay Travis called the connection drawn a "particularly disturbed" one, and a prime example of Democrats continuing their penchant for "victim-shopping."

Co-host Buck Sexton explained how Democrats will look to "shine a bright light" on victims who could benefit them politically, while ignoring the majority of crime victims.

"Politics is infused into everything for them. They want no place where there isn’t a political angle; a political struggle that is playing out. Everything is also used by the left as an opportunity for politics," Sexton said.

Biden seemed even more hasty to harness the Uvalde tragedy to his political advantage, swiftly making publicly televised remarks that almost immediately detoured into a dress-down of his political opponents and those Americans who value the Second Amendment, he added.

Returning to Obama's tweet, Sexton said there is no direct comparison between Floyd's death and the murdered children in Texas.

"George Floyd held a gun to the belly of a pregnant woman during a home invasion…. law enforcement force against George Floyd has absolutely nothing to do with what we see here in Uvalde – but this is the ‘Democrat Mentality’ on display."

The hosts noted Biden has said little if anything about the Goldman Sachs employee murdered on the Q train in Brooklyn, N.Y. -- and compared how quickly Biden went to Buffalo following an allegedly racially-motivated mass murder of Black supermarket shoppers – to the fact he never visited Waukesha, Wis., after a purported Black supremacist drove a red SUV through a Christmas parade last year.

"Joe Biden can immediately get to Buffalo… but a Black guy drives an SUV through a parade, kills tons of White people, Joe Biden can't find the time to go there," Travis said.

"Identity politics requires Democrats to sell the idea that White people are uniquely committing crimes… in an effort to drive up the Black vote," he added.

In terms of Waukesha suspect Darrell Brooks Jr., the hosts said, the "person committing the crime didn't fit their narrative."