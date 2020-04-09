Surgeon general Adams: How and when Americans will be able to safely get back to work

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here

America must continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and White House guidelines on coronavirus in order to safely reopen American businesses, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams said Thursday.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with host Brian Kilmeade, Adams said that although social distancing and other precautionary measures must still be implemented by America's workforce, recent U.S. models have resulted in better projections than in places like Italy. He said that has led to the announcement of new guidelines to make it easier for essential workers who have been exposed to COVID-19 to get back to work if they do not have symptoms.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"And so, I want to focus on the positive," he stated. "And the positive is America is doing the right thing and we need to keep doing it for the next 30 days. Our 30 days to stop the spread guidelines are working and we need more people to do it."

"And, I know, Brian, folks want to reopen as soon as possible," Adams noted. "Well, the key to reopening as soon as possible is to make sure we flatten our peak and get to the other side and really lean into this for the next 30 days."

Adams told Kilmeade the next steps are to improve testing.

"We want to make sure we have testing available rapidly for people who need quick answers. We want to make sure we have testing available for surveillance. And, we want to make sure we have antibody testing," he remarked. "And, those are three different things, but we have a whole team trying to figure out how we can get the right tests to the right places."

"And, number two: we want to see cases start to come down for ideally two weeks. And, once that happens, we want to make sure we have a public health infrastructure in place so that we can follow up on positive tests and isolate case contacts," added Adams.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"Once we feel comfortable we can do that, we can start reopening in places that have flattened their curve and have a low-lying level of cases, because we have confidence that one case won't turn into 10, 100, a thousand," he concluded.