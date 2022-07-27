US 'stumbled into a mess' with Pelosi's potential Taiwan trip: Hume

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. "stumbled into a right mess" with the publicity surrounding House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's purported plans to officially visit Taiwan in the coming weeks, Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume said Wednesday.

Pelosi has not confirmed any trip, though speculation has led even some Democrats to question whether it is a good idea – while some Republicans are conversely on-board with the plan.

Hume said the Chinese government decided to make an issue out of the trip, which is not unprecedented for a House Speaker to make, as ex-Speaker Newt Gingrich, R-Ga., both made a bipartisan journey while in office and separately told Fox News he is supportive of Pelosi's potential plan.

"[It's] putting the U.S. in a position where if she goes, that we're worried that there will be an escalation of some kind," he said, citing remarks to that effect from top Biden ally Sen. Christopher Coons, D-Del.

"And if she doesn't go, it looks like we backed down in the face of threats to China," he said – as China views Taiwan as part of its country, while the Taipei government views themselves sovereign.

"American political figures go to these places like Taiwan all the time. There's nothing unusual about it if nothing. There shouldn't be any provocative about it. And yet, here we are. I can't believe that this is going to end up in an escalation of tensions in some dangerous way," Hume later added.

"But this is sometimes how war start. So it is worrisome and it is a regular mess."

Hume noted Taiwan is key to American commerce, as it is a chief manufacturer of semiconductor chips – a shortage of which have caused supply chain disruptions in the automotive and technology fields.

"So there's a lot at stake here. And let's hope that the leaders can deescalate this. It's worrisome."

As the Biden administration reportedly tries to stave off claims of a economic recession – which is evinced by two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth, critics said the White House is trying to redefine to avoid blame.

With the Federal Reserve raising interest rates again, Hume pointed to how President Carter's Fed Chair Paul Volcker "raised interest rates relentlessly" as the Georgia Democrat ushered in hyperinflation.

"The economy tumbled into a nasty recession…," he said. "It did the job of wringing inflation out of the economy. But make no mistake about it, it was very painful – and Reagan stuck with him," he added – adding Republicans then "took a bath" in the 1982 midterms.

"So this is a this is a moment here for people to be concerned, because when the Fed gets behind and tries to engineer what's called a soft landing, it's very hard to pull off."