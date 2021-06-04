US 'Ruling class used the threat of disease to consolidate its power'; used censorship, riots: Ben Domenech

On Friday's "Fox News Primetime", host Ben Domenech sounded off on how the establishment – the political and corporate ruling class – used the threat of a virus to consolidate and expand its power with the help of violent riots, widespread propaganda, and tech censorship.

DOMENECH: Human actions and decisions made the real-life costs of the pandemic far higher than they otherwise might have been. They unnecessarily erased an entire year of education, destroyed small businesses, and wrecked huge portions of our economy. Instead, it was America’s innovation industry that won the day, in ways the corporate propaganda press last year deemed impossible, all the way up until the vaccines were here.

The ruling class used the threat of disease to consolidate its power, and it has used lies, violent riots, re-education, corporate media propaganda and tech censorship to achieve this -- but it is a house that cannot stand because it is built on nothing but threats and the kind of shameless hubris we’ve had to see to believe. The Wuhan lab leak theory, dismissed by Anthony Fauci and the Washington Post and CNN, is gaining traction now is a cause for outrage at elite hypocrisy and dishonesty.