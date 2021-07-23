Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Arkansas AG: US, Germany Nord Stream 2 deal 'threatens America's energy independence'

US, Germany reach a deal that allows for the completion of Russia's controversial pipeline

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Biden reaches deal with Germany over Russian Pipeline Video

Biden reaches deal with Germany over Russian Pipeline

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge blasts Biden over decision, says it's 'anti-American jobs

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge argued that the Biden administration's deal with Germany over the Russian Nord Stream 2 pipeline threatens "America's energy independence," on "Fox & Friends First" Friday. The deal comes with criticism over Biden's decision to shut down the Keystone XL pipeline. 

US, GERMANY THREATEN RUSSIA WITH SANCTIONS IF NORD STREAM 2 PIPELINE IS USED AS A 'WEAPON'

LESLIE RUTLEDGE: I would much rather of heard President Biden and Jen Psaki say that ‘no we are not going to shut down the Keystone pipeline, we’re going to let the Keystone pipeline here in the United States allowed to operate but unfortunately president Biden was more interested in shutting down American energy while allowing Russian gas to be pumped into Germany. 

It makes absolutely no sense and threatens America’s energy independence. It is shocking to see the Biden administration take not really anti-American but anti-American jobs steps. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

