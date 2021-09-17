US citizen stranded in Afghanistan tearfully describes efforts to leave, says State Dept not helping

COO of Army Week Association Jennifer Wilson and "Julie," a U.S. citizen stranded in Afghanistan, appeared on "America's Newsroom" Friday to address the remaining Americans trapped in the Taliban-controlled country.

"I kind of run the ground-ropes in America," said Wilson, who works for Project Dynamo, an organization aiding Americans trapped in Afghanistan.

"Part of that role is going through the database and vetting who is requesting evacuation. Right now, obviously, we are only able to evacuate Americans and NATO passport holders. So, my call list is about 500 Americans, NATO and their family members. It was in those vetting calls that I found Julie. I called up, basically just to say ‘are you an American?' She told me her story and it broke me," Wilson said.

Roughly 100 American citizens who want to leave Afghanistan remain in the country as of the end of last week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during congressional testimony Monday.

BLINKEN ACKNOWLEDGES AMERICANS STILL STRANDED IN AFGHANISTAN 2 WEEKS AFTER WITHDRAWAL

Blinken's testimony came two weeks after the completion of the Afghanistan withdrawal.

Wilson said Julie’s story broke her because of the emotion of it, calling it "gutting."

"It hit different. I have been doing this for four weeks. I have not felt like that yet. It was awful," Wilson told host Dana Perino.

On the phone, Julie told Perino that she "came to get married in Afghanistan and return to her life with her family back there."

But then, the "Taliban came in and everything changed" in recent weeks. Julie said that Wilson is "the best lifeline" for her because the State Department said it couldn't help.

AFGHAN EVACUEE ARRIVING IN DC WAS CONVICTED FELON DEPORTED FROM US IN 2017: REPORT

"I call them so many times and email them. They just take the phone and say ‘I am sorry, we can’t do anything for you.’ That’s the answer. I said what is going on with you guys? I am a U.S. citizen," she said.

When Julie could not continue to tell her story out of emotion, Wilson finished what the American stranded in Afghanistan wanted to say.

"What she is not able to tell you. She went back to get married. She got the letter from the U.S. Embassy telling her and her family they could get into the airport and they went there and 18 members of her family were killed in the bombing," Wilson said.

Wilson said that "currently only she and her daughter hold U.S. passports" and that's all that Project Dynamo can get out of Afghanistan right now.

Julie has two American teenagers in the United States that she can’t be with right now, according to Wilson.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"I had to have a conversation with her. Do you want to leave with your daughter and leave the rest of your family because I can’t get them out right now. All I can get out is you and your daughter because you hold the right passport. She will tell you just, all she has left is who is left in her family from the bombing. She can’t leave them. I could not make that decision with a member of any of my family. Being faced with that after losing 18 family members two weeks ago. I am not smart enough and I don’t have the emotional intelligence to know what she is going through," Wilson said.

Fox News' Peter Hasson contributed to this report.