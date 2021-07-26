US athletes are more concerned with scoring 'woke points' than actual ones: Tammy Bruce

"Fox News Primetime" host Tammy Bruce tore into the "woke" US athletes who appear far more concerned about scoring political points with leftist idealogues than they do with their performance during this year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

"Failure, misery, resentment, victimhood, hatred for the country… that’s what fuels the left… and it’s penetrating nearly every corner of society," Bruce said in her opening monologue Monday.

"Ask yourself… could this shift in attitude and a shift away from national pride be present in team USA's stumbling start at the Olympic games?"

Bruce pointed to the poor performance of the U.S. women’s national soccer team, who were shut out in their opener with Sweden. Team USA's men’s basketball team, headed up by "rabid America-bashing leftist Gregg Popovich," got beaten by France, marking the first time in 16 years that they've lost their opener, Bruce said.

"Even the star USA gymnastics team finished second in qualifying for the first time in over a decade… but," Bruce went on, "some have noted that these American athletes seem more interested in scoring woke points than actual ones.

"I contend, for some, this is the conscious and sub-conscious result of choosing resentment and grievance over pride and optimism … translating into an embarrassment to even be an American and to represent our nation," she told viewers.

"The Olympics and sports are about bringing people together beyond the issues of the day… there is no unity when team members are judged as good or evil based on skin color… just as there’s no unity in the nation itself if this malignant scheme prevails."

But "that’s exactly how the left wants it."