'Liberty’s Lost Rebels': Pete Hegseth debuts new season of 'Untold: Patriots Revealed'

The American Revolution was won by the many patriots and everyday colonists brave enough to stand up and fight. They are a big reason Americans enjoy their freedoms today, but many of these heroes are relatively unknown.

George Washington, Benjamin Franklin, John Adams and Alexander Hamilton are just some of the popular figures from the Revolutionary War. But what about the heroes that helped solidify the country’s independence from Britain who aren’t as remembered?

Such untold tales include the heroics of Margaret Corbin, Joseph Plumb Martin, Theodosia Ford, Daniel Morgan and Peter Muhlenberg.

In "Untold: Patriots Revealed; Season 2: Liberty’s Lost Rebels," host Pete Hegseth shares the stories of these forgotten men and women on Fox Nation.

The first episode of the season highlights the legacy of Margaret Corbin. She was "arguably the first woman in the United States to receive military recognition," said Hegseth. Corbin "seals her fate in history as the first recorded woman to fight for the Continental Army."

"She was a POW. She's wounded. She's recovering. The war is not even over. And her fellow troops nominate her for a pension, which is exceedingly rare. For a female. And you wouldn't take that kind of effort in the middle of a war unless you had immense respect for her."

The second episode highlights Joseph Plumb Martin, a courageous soldier who fought in the Siege of Fort Mifflin with the Continental Army. Martin also released memoirs that detailed the devastating conditions men suffered through at Valley Forge.

The third episode chronicles the story of Theodosia Ford, who offered shelter to General George Washington and his army at Ford Mansion.

The fourth episode focuses on the tale of soldier Daniel Morgan. The fifth and final episode covers the life of Peter Muhlenberg, whose leadership in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Yorktown helped clinch the win for the colonists.

