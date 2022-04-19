Expand / Collapse search
Univision airs segment on teaching migrants how to swim across the Rio Grande River

The White House is set to end Title 42 policy in May

By Lindsay Kornick | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 19

Facing an imminent surge at the border, Univision promoted a swim coach who’s assisting illegal immigrants crossing the Rio Grande River. 

Sunday’s Edicion Digital spotlighted a swim coach who has been training migrants how to navigate the Rio Grande and cross the U.S. border.

KELLYANNE CONWAY: BIDEN BORDER POLICIES ARE BASED ON ‘SPITE; AND IT’S WHY DEMOCRATS ARE TURNING ON HIM 

Migrants under a bridge at the Rio Grande near the Del Rio-Acuna Port of Entry in Del Rio, Texas.

Migrants under a bridge at the Rio Grande near the Del Rio-Acuna Port of Entry in Del Rio, Texas. (Getty Images)

"We now go live to Mario Veneiro, the swim coach for Club Mantarrayas (Club Stingray), who teaches his countrymen that are set to migrate, free of charge," Univision anchor Borja Voces said.

Veneiro told viewers that "all types of people" join his course and "each day more are added" to his waitlist. 

Fellow anchor Carolina Sarassa asked Vaneiro about the process of training migrants to swim across currents.

"Obviously, when people see the Rio Grande it looks very calm, still waters- like a pool. However, there are many currents which are very dangerous. What do you do so that your pool has turbulent waters like those of the Rio Grande and that people truly learn to swim against the current?" Sarassa asked.

"We made a tunnel with some lanes inside the pool, and we placed 10 people with boards on each side, and we created turbulence (by) splashing water on the person going over the channel," Vaneiro replied. 

Immigrant men from many countries are taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents at the U.S.-Mexico border on December 07, 2021 in Yuma, Arizona. 

Immigrant men from many countries are taken into custody by U.S. Border Patrol agents at the U.S.-Mexico border on December 07, 2021 in Yuma, Arizona.  (John Moore/Getty Images)

FORMER TEXAS SHERIFF: WHAT WE’RE FACING AT THE BORDER WOULD NOT BE ALLOWED TO HAPPEN IN DC

"It's good that you're telling us about this course, which has gone viral. Fathers, mothers, children who are thinking about coming to the United States and facing those very dangerous waters of (the Rio Grande). Thank you very much," Sarassa concluded the segment 

Border security experts predict the Biden administration’s decision to end Title 42 could lead to a massive surge of illegal immigrants. Title 42 is a policy that allowed border patrol officials to expel migrants caught crossing the border illegally more quickly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The policy  is set to expire on May 23, and many Democrats have voiced opposition to President Biden's decision.

A U.S. Border Patrol agent speaks with immigrants before transporting some of them to a processing center on December 09, 2021 in Yuma, Arizona. 

A U.S. Border Patrol agent speaks with immigrants before transporting some of them to a processing center on December 09, 2021 in Yuma, Arizona.  (Getty )

In March, border agents reported over 220,000 migrants illegally crossing the border, the largest number since Biden took office.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.