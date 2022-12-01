University of Idaho students share how they are staying safe after murders: I carry a 'Taser and bear spray'

Producers with "Jesse Watters Primetime" spoke with students at the University of Idaho about the murders of four peers Nov. 13.

The college students, who were not named, shared how they are keeping themselves safe on campus and what theories they have after Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were found stabbed to death in off-campus housing.

University of Idaho President Scott Green said students would have the opportunity to attend classes remotely for the remainder of the fall semester.

"I've noticed a lot of my friends that are girls have parents that are really scared, and the girls have chosen not to come back," one male student said.

A female student shared that she texts her mother every time she leaves her housing and goes to and from class.

"I'm more cautious now. I used to keep my doors unlocked all the time and now I don't anymore," said a second female student.

Multiple students explained they now carry a range of self-defense items from a small pocketknife and Taser to mace and bear spray.

When asked if they believe police are doing a good job in the investigation, two students laughed, saying, "they haven't given us much information."

"I think there's a lot more evidence that we just don't know that they do," the male student said.

A group of male peers echoed similar sentiments with one saying, "Unfortunately, in my opinion, I think they are running out of time because these things, the longer they get dragged out, the harder it is to catch somebody or find somebody."

"[The suspect] may be still present and releasing information may scare him off to the point he leaves the country," another added.

Students also revealed their theories as to who carried out the quadruple homicide in the early morning hours of Nov. 13.

"I think it's either a student that might be on campus or honestly a serial killer," one responded.

"There's like a 50% chance it's probably a student," a second explained.

A female student said she believes the suspect left during Thanksgiving break.

"That's like a perfect cover, so, I really doubt he's still here."