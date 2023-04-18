Expand / Collapse search
EDUCATION
Published

University backtracks on quiz question claiming ‘wealthy White men’ are more violent, lack remorse

Quiz alleged the group is more susceptible to Antisocial Personality Disorder

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
A quiz claiming wealthy White men "repeatedly violate the rights of others" with "violence, deceit, irresponsibility and a lack of remorse" and are therefore more susceptible to Antisocial Personality Disorder was stricken from a psychology course's curriculum after sparking intense backlash from those claiming the allegation was discriminatory.

Dr. Kirsten Bradbury, a professor at The University of Texas at Austin, administered the quiz during her Personality Psychology course and later removed the question after catching flak for it.

"Antisocial Personality Disorder is a racist diagnosis in the way that it has been applied. It is also a sexist diagnosis, although to a much lesser extent. Neither race nor gender is determinative in Antisocial Personality Disorder," the quiz read.

Aerial view of The University of Texas Austin campus at sunset-dusk. (iStock)

"However, if we must go there, which sociodemographic group is most likely to repeatedly violate the rights of others in a pattern of behavior that includes violence, deceit, irresponsibility, and a lack of remorse? (Hint: They also happen to hold the most social power and because of that can get away with the most wrongdoing.)" the question continued.

The answer choices, per a screenshot of the question, obtained by The Washington Free Beacon and posted to Twitter, included "middle-class Latino families," "wealthy white men," "Asian men of all economic groups" and "female dentists."

The correct response, first reported by the outlet, was "wealthy white men."

Bradbury later apologized to students for including the question and struck it from the quiz.

The Personality Psychology course, according to its syllabus, discusses "personality disorders," normal and abnormal psychological development, personality theories and intersections between personality and other aspects of life.

Bradbury has previously been recognized by the UT Austin as one of its top lecturers, according to a 2017 announcement listing her as one of the institution's seven faculty members honored by The University of Texas System Board of Regents with a Regents' Outstanding Teaching Award.

Texas Longhorns sign

Texas Longhorn west side stadium gate 1 entrance façade is on display prior to game between the UTSA Roadrunners and the Texas Longhorns on September 17, 2022, at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. (Photo by John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

According to The Free Beacon, Bradbury said the quiz had grown "too stale" to use "given the current rate of sociocultural and scientific change," arguing the question was based on obsolete psychological evidence.

She did not, however, elaborate on the initial evidence that guided the question or answer.

Fox News Digital reached out to Dr. Bradbury for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.

Taylor Penley is a production assistant with Fox News.