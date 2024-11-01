Jerry Seinfeld criticizes kids' old NY school for giving ‘distressed’ students the day after the election off

"Emotionally distressed" students at the New York City private school Jerry Seinfeld formerly sent his kids will be able to take the day after the election off, prompting harsh criticism from the comedian.

Students of the Ethical Culture Fieldston School "who feel too emotionally distressed" the day after the election will be excused from classes, according to a Thursday announcement, the New York Times reported. Excused absences will be permitted on Wednesday or whatever day the election results are announced for students who feel unable to "fully engage in classes."

In addition, no homework will be assigned on Election Day and no student assessments will be given on Wednesday, the New York Times reported. Psychologists will also be available during the week to provide counseling.

Part of the email from Stacey Bobo, principal of the upper school, said it "acknowledges that this may be a high-stakes and emotional time for our community."

"No matter the election outcome," she continued, the school "will create space to provide students with the support they may need."

Seinfeld, whose two sons attended the school, blasted the election plan. He said decisions like this resulted in his younger son's decision to transfer to another school.

"This is why the kids hated it," Seinfeld told The New York Times. "What kind of lives have these people led that makes them think that this is the right way to handle young people? To encourage them to buckle. This is the lesson they are providing, for ungodly sums of money."

The school touts its "progressive education" on its website.

"Students become independent thinkers as they learn that asking their own questions and seeking their own answers are key to the deepest kind of understanding," the school also states on its website.

Joe Algrant, who formerly served as head of the school, resigned in August over controversy surrounding pro-Palestinian activism on campus, the New York Times reported at the time.