Universal basic income is 'a pilot program for socialism': Lahren

Tomi Lahren slammed government handouts Wednesday on "The Story," saying "You don’t just get free money, there is always a catch."

TOMI LAHREN: Small business owners have had it hard enough in the last year and a half. The problem is that some Americans have become addicted to government. The government is using your taxpayer dollars as I said to incentivize laziness. Here’s what they did. They created a problem with government. They shut down businesses and they deemed who and what was essential for several months. And then, when people weren’t able to go to work, which they wanted to desperately do, then they started sending government checks paid for by you, the American taxpayer. Some Americans realized hey, this isn’t so bad. I can sit on the couch and collect a check. There’s always a catch to that. You don’t just get free money, no matter what AOC and Bernie and the rest tell you-there is always a catch. This is how socialism starts and the American people need to understand, this might seem great now but it’s a slippery slope.

…

What this really is a pilot program for socialism. The government pushing you further into dependence. And I tell people this all the time- You can be free or dependent on government. You can’t be both. Make sure you choose wisely here. There’s always a catch. This universal basic income, there’s some Americans and especially young Americans that think that money grows on trees and comes from the government. The government has no money. The money that they’re using and sending around and handing out that is your money. It has to come from somewhere. There is always a price to pay, and your freedom is not worth that price.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: