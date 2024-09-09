Undecided Pennsylvania voters call on Harris to be clear about her policies at debate: 'Not just hype us up'

Undecided voters in Pennsylvania said they wanted to hear more concrete policies from Vice President Kamala Harris at Tuesday's ABC News Presidential Debate, and hear how her positions differed from President Biden's.

"I'm really looking specifically what she's going to do for the Black community," Majesty Moreland, an undecided voter from the swing state, told NBC10. "Something specific, something concrete that she's going to do… not [just] a blanket statement."

Moreland said that there's a lot of enthusiasm for Harris because "everybody's against Donald Trump," but she wants to see what's beyond the "hype."

"Not just hype us up that it's different but really give us what you're going to do, your policies," she continued.

Moreland called on Harris to differentiate herself from her role in the Biden administration.

"What do you want to do?" she said. "Be the woman and the Black woman that we think you are."

When asked if she felt Harris' policies were clear to voters, she immediately said, "No."

The voter confessed she didn't know if she'd show up in November because she hadn't been convinced that Harris would actually help her community. She also criticized Harris' pledge to help the middle-class.

"That don't make me feel good because I know in my community, the Black community, a lot of us are poor," Moreland said. "So when I hear that I just tune away."

"I'm just lost at this point," she continued, about the looming election. "I feel that anybody better than Trump, but does that mean that she's really going to help out my community? Am I going to see change in my everyday life? I don't know. I feel like at this point that it's just a show."

Neil Stolar, another Pennsylvania voter who is leaning toward Harris, said that he'd be disappointed if Harris performed poorly at the upcoming debate, but suggested he'd consider voting for her or a third-party candidate as a way to stop former President Trump from being re-elected.

"It could turn it into a vote against Trump and not so much for Harris," he explained.

Irma Fralic, a former supporter of Nikki Haley in the Republican primary, did not say who she was leaning toward but said she was looking for each candidate to "clearly spell out" their position on foreign policy at the debate.

Pam Barnes, a Pennsylvania voter who is leaning toward Trump, said she's also looking for both candidates to stay focused and defend their policies.

"Let's just get the issues out there," Barnes said of the debate. "Be clear, be respectful, let it be something that some people can make a decision about."

"I'm probably going to vote Republican," she said when asked who she was leaning toward, saying that concerns about federal overreach had swayed her to support the GOP.

"I think it's big government, honestly," she said. "I favor a smaller government viewpoint."

Pennsylvania is one of seven swing states that decided the 2020 election between Trump and Biden and could be key to Harris' or Trump's victory, political analysts say.

The latest analysis by polling guru Nate Silver gives Trump a 63.8% chance of winning the electoral college after a NYT-Siena College poll found Trump leading Harris by 1 percentage point.

Harris has come out ahead in several national polls and swing state polls since taking over the top of the ticket. However, the results of the new NYT/Siena College poll, according to Silver, show that the results of the poll confirmed his election model's view that there was a "shift in momentum" in the race.

The NYT/Siena college poll also found more voters said Harris is "too liberal or progressive " on key policy issues than voters who said they considered Trump to be "too conservative."

Harris unveiled a policy page on her campaign website on Monday for the first time since emerging as the Democratic presidential nominee.

