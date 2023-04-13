Ukrainian PM responds to US funding critics: We account for 'every dollar'

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal pushed back on questions from some U.S. lawmakers regarding the billions in taxpayer-funded aid to Kyiv, telling Fox News every dollar is accounted for and reported to the proper entities.

Shmyhal, who is the head of government in Ukraine – appointed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and confirmed by the Rada; its unicameral Congress – assured Americans that their financial support is appreciated and properly utilized.

Several lawmakers, mostly Republicans, have urged accountability and circumspection when it comes to such funding.

"I'm not for funding a tremendous amount of money keeping an open checkbook to Ukraine," Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., recently told Fox Business. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., separately warned a consequence of giving so much material assistance to Ukraine is "depleting [the U.S.'] own stockpile of munitions" in the event America needs to defend itself from invasion.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., echoed concerns of many American citizens, saying Kentuckians concerned about recent floods, tornadoes and the economic malaise have told him personally that the U.S. should not send more money to Ukraine and instead focus stateside.

"First of all, I want to thanks to all American people, to America and Congress for military support for bipartisan support – to [President Biden] for tremendous support of Ukraine," Shmyhal told "Special Report." "We are accountable for every dollar; so we send reports to the administration, to World Bank, for every dollar which Ukraine ha[s] from our partners and especially from the U.S.A. So we are very accountable, we are very transparent."

"We realize all the reforms in our country, but we are very responsible for this support which we have from United States."

Shmyhal was also asked about the recent leak of highly sensitive and classified information, allegedly at the hands of a Massachusetts Air National Guardsman, that included details about Ukraine and Russia.

Anchor Bret Baier reported some of the documents did not portray a positive picture of the situation on-the-ground, different from how some U.S. officials have described.

When asked how he feels about the leak, Shmyhal somewhat pivoted back to Ukraine's own concerns about its war.

"I will repeat, we are very, very united with our partners and especially with the United States. And I am sure that we now are in the proper way for our counteroffensive, we will liberate all the rest our territories. We will win. And this is the main [goal]."

When offered a follow-up, Shmyhal reiterated he is concentrating on the physical military counteroffensive, "despite all special psychological informational operations of the Russians – it will no influenced our purposes and our main goal."

Baier followed-up, saying there has been no indication the leak was the work of Russians other than potentially after-the-fact of the leak.

"We have war in our country," Shymhal replied. "And the main of what we want now to finish this war, to liberate all of our territories. And this is only what are we concentrated about right now together with our partners."