Photojournalist describes horror of covering Russian invasion of Ukraine: 'This war feels very different'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A photojournalist covering the Russia-Ukraine war said on Friday that the conflict has been devastating, and the conditions are making others worried about her safety.

"I’m in Kyiv, and I’ve been in Kyiv since the war broke out. This war feels really very, very different," Washington Post photojournalist Heidi Levine told "America’s Newsroom."

"First of all, I would like to express my condolences to your team and the suffering of their families. Also, everyone who has lost their lives. We’ve lost incredible journalists in the last few days," she told hosts Bill Hemmer and Sandra Smith.

FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT BENJAMIN HALL SAFELY OUT OF UKRAINE AFTER SUFFERING SERIOUS INJURIES

Levine has covered conflict zones for over three decades, stressing that this situation is not like the others she's encountered. She described her mother and son urging her to leave Ukraine.

"This war definitely seems like it’s different. We are dealing with a superpower. We are dealing with a situation where, if there’s a no-fly zone, people are afraid that it will trigger World War 3. I’ve never dealt with a war with that kind of threat before. We are also afraid of a nuclear war, nuclear bombs being dropped on Ukraine by Russia. And also, damage to the nuclear power plants as well," Levine said.

Earlier this week, Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall was reported to be in "good spirits" after getting injured during the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Hall was wounded in the same attack outside Kyiv that took the lives of Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and journalist Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Kuvshynova was just 24 years old and serving as a consultant, helping crews navigate Kyiv and the surrounding area while gathering information and speaking to sources.

"She was incredibly talented and spent weeks working directly with our entire team there, operating around the clock to make sure the world knew what was happening in her country," FOX News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said as part of a lengthy statement.

Zakrzewski, a Fox News legend who covered nearly every international story during a storied tenure, was only 55 years old. Last year, he played a key role in getting Afghan freelance associates and their families out of the country after the U.S. withdrawal. In December, Zakrzewski was awarded the "Unsung Hero" award during the FOX News Media Spotlight Awards.

Freelance journalist Brett Renaud, formerly of the New York Times, was killed by Russian forces on Sunday.