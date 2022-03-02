Nikki Haley rips Biden's 'bizarre' SOTU remarks on Russia-Ukraine war: 'He followed the Europeans'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley slammed President Biden's State of the Union address on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, saying some of his remarks sounded like a "victory lap" on the Russia-Ukraine war.

NIKKI HALEY: It's bizarre. First of all, he kind of talks about it like the war is over, you know, like he's doing a victory lap. The second thing is he hasn't even done everything he should be doing. Until he sanctions Russian energy, until he stops taking Russian oil into America -- which is unthinkable that we would take that in from an enemy. Until he goes and fully pulls out and has Russia pulled out of the SWIFT, international banking system, he hasn't done enough. And to go and sit there and act like they've led the West? They didn't lead the West. Biden was following the Europeans. When you're following the Europeans who love to hug it out, that's not saying very much.

