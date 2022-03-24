Gen. Keane on 'Faulkner Focus': Why won't Biden say 'we want Ukraine to win'?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News senior strategic analyst General Jack Keane (Ret.) weighed in on the next steps in America's support for Ukraine, calling for strong statements against Russia's potential use of weapons of mass destruction. On "The Faulkner Focus" Thursday, Keane called for the U.S. to be ‘all in’ to help get Russian forces out and said the greatest deterrence to keep Putin from invading NATO countries would be a loss in Ukraine.

GEN. JACK KEANE: It's certainly applaudable that we're giving support to the Ukrainians, but we've been parsing our words about what really is the mission here. The mission is really to help the Ukrainians defeat the Russians and drive them out of the country. And there really is an opportunity to do that. Obviously, the situation is stalemated at the strategic level, and the Ukrainians are making some tactical gains. Let's get all in to help them do that. Obviously, the greatest deterrence from Russia ever attacking a NATO country is their defeat in Ukraine.

And the Biden administration for some reason doesn't even want to use the word ‘We want the Ukrainians to win against the Russians.’ … What we should be doing is making unequivocal, strong statements. United States and NATO, when it comes to [weapons of mass destruction], it is unacceptable. We will not let it stand, and we will take decisive action against you, and you will be responsible for expanding the war, not the United States and not NATO. That is what is needed. I'm looking to see if it comes out of this NATO G7 meeting. But I suspect it will not.

