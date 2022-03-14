Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko 'not worried' about Russia kidnapping threat: 'I am ready to fight'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After Russian forces took a second Ukrainian mayor captive over the weekend, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko told "America Reports" Monday that any kidnapping attempt against him would be "not easy" to do and he and the people of his city are "ready to fight."

KYIV MAYOR VITALI KLITSCHKO: The mayor is the president of the community. The mayor is a civilian… Actually, war has rules. Never touch children, never touch women, never touch civilians. But Russians don’t want the rules and what they want is the symbol, symbol of the city, symbol of community. They can’t stop the mood of the people and that’s why they kidnap; Kidnap the mayor, and it’s actually against all rules and we see how unfriendly, how inhuman activity make Russians in our land.

…

I am ready to fight. This will be not easy to do that. Every citizen, nobody is safe, nobody feels safe in our country right now in this very difficult situation. But everyone is ready to fight, ready to defend our city, and I am not worried about the kidnap. I am ready to fight, that’s why I have weapons, that’s why it’s my hometown and I want to defend the interest of my citizens, the interest of my home, the interest of my family.

