UK woman threatened with fine for praying within abortion facility's 'buffer zone:' 'Grossly Orwellian'

"Are you praying for the lives of unborn children?" an officer employed by a local police department asked a woman outside an abortion facility in Birmingham, UK.

Footage obtained by Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) UK captured the incident in which the West Midlands Police officer threatened to fine Isabel Vaughn-Spruce allegedly for "standing still and praying silently" within an area abortion facility's "buffer zone" earlier this month.

"The UK government urgently needs to clarify that silent thoughts can never be illegal – even if those thoughts are in disagreement with the views of the State," Vaughn-Spruce said.

PRO-LIFE ACTIVIST ARRESTED FOR PRAYING SILENTLY NEAR AN ABORTION FACILITY

"This is the third time I have been treated like a criminal for peacefully, silently, and imperceptibly praying for women who are likely facing one of the worst days of their lives.

"The buffer zone regulation has already sought to prevent me and others from counseling women desperately in need of help. And now, authorities are trying to remove my ability even to pray for these women. To fine somebody simply for their thoughts is grossly Orwellian and an insult to the freedoms that Britain is meant to protect," she continued.

Video of the incident that took place on Oct. 18 shows a female officer ask Vaughn-Spruce a series of questions, beginning with, "Are you here as a part of an organized protest?"

UK WOMAN ARRESTED A SECOND TIME FOR ‘OFFENSE’ OF SILENTLY PRAYING OUTSIDE ABORTION CLINIC: ‘THIS ISN’T 1984'

"No," Vaughn-Spruce responded.

The officer then asked if she was a member of a pro-life or pro-choice organization to which Vaughn-Spruce responded that she was, but was not present in that capacity.

Among a series of subsequent questions, the officer asked if Vaughn-Spruce was aware of a Public Space Protection order in place at the location and whether she was aware that her actions breached that order.

Though Vaughn-Spruce responded that she was aware of the protection order, she denied her actions violated the policy and said, "I don't believe I need to," when asked if she would move elsewhere.

POLICE DROP CHARGES AGAINST BRITISH WOMAN FOR SILENTLY PRAYING OUTSIDE AN ABORTION CLINIC

"I believe I've got a right to be here," she added.

The officer notified her that she would receive a fixed penalty notice for her actions.

Fox News Digital reached out to West Midlands Police for comment and is awaiting a response.

ADF UK's report of the situation said despite the questioning and receiving notice of a fine, the fine was not pursued, but Vaughn-Spruce was warned that things would be different in the future.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Vaughn-Spruce has been arrested before for praying outside abortion clinics in the U.K. Just last month, police dropped charges against her following a six-month investigation for praying outside a facility and issued her an apology.

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media .

FOX News' Kendall Tietz contributed to this report.