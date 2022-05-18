Rep. Wenstrup warns UFO sightings are 'national security concern': 'Need to continue to pursue this'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Military officials testified on UFOs publicly before Congress for the first time in more than 50 years on Tuesday, showing declassified photos and video clips from unexplained sightings.

UFO HEARING: PENTAGON SHOWS DECLASSIFIED PHOTOS AND VIDEO, CLIP OF UNEXPLAINABLE FLOATING OBJECT

Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, detailed his key takeaways from the hearing and concerns regarding what the military refers to as Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) on "Fox & Friends First."

"My takeaway is that we need to continue to pursue this and to make sure that we are doing things in the proper way and really trying to gain as much knowledge as we can of these types of things," Rep. Wenstrup told co-host Todd Piro.

"And hopefully one day we'll definitively know what it is, where it's coming from," he continued. "And at the same time, it's important that we are collecting data properly, working to protect our warriors in the space and the area of operation that they work."

Rep. Wenstrup highlighted the "lack of data" surrounding UFO reports and concerns involving commercial pilots being able to report mysterious sightings.

"One of the things that I was concerned about yesterday is in this situation, you're you're having things reported perhaps from pilots, perhaps from a ship, but what about private and commercial pilots, things like that?

"Are they able to report any findings?" he questioned. "Have they seen any findings? These are things that we're interested in as well."

Rep. Wenstrup warned the sightings are a "national security concern" as questions remain on the origins of some sightings.