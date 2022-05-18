Expand / Collapse search
Fox & Friends First
Rep. Wenstrup warns UFO sightings are 'national security concern': 'Need to continue to pursue this'

Congress held the first public UFO hearing in more than 50 years on Tuesday

By Bailee Hill | Fox News
Congress holds first public UFO hearing in more than 50 years

Congress holds first public UFO hearing in more than 50 years

Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the hearing and lingering questions surrounding the UFO encounters.

Military officials testified on UFOs publicly before Congress for the first time in more than 50 years on Tuesday, showing declassified photos and video clips from unexplained sightings. 

UFO HEARING: PENTAGON SHOWS DECLASSIFIED PHOTOS AND VIDEO, CLIP OF UNEXPLAINABLE FLOATING OBJECT 

Rep. Brad Wenstrup, R-Ohio, detailed his key takeaways from the hearing and concerns regarding what the military refers to as Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) on "Fox & Friends First."

"My takeaway is that we need to continue to pursue this and to make sure that we are doing things in the proper way and really trying to gain as much knowledge as we can of these types of things," Rep. Wenstrup told co-host Todd Piro. 

Pentagon hearing shows UFOs spotted using both human and two technical sensors, May 17, 2022

Pentagon hearing shows UFOs spotted using both human and two technical sensors, May 17, 2022 (FOX News)

"And hopefully one day we'll definitively know what it is, where it's coming from," he continued. "And at the same time, it's important that we are collecting data properly, working to protect our warriors in the space and the area of operation that they work."

Rep. Wenstrup highlighted the "lack of data" surrounding UFO reports and concerns involving commercial pilots being able to report mysterious sightings. 

"One of the things that I was concerned about yesterday is in this situation, you're you're having things reported perhaps from pilots, perhaps from a ship, but what about private and commercial pilots, things like that? 

"Are they able to report any findings?" he questioned. "Have they seen any findings? These are things that we're interested in as well."

Rep. Wenstrup warned the sightings are a "national security concern" as questions remain on the origins of some sightings. 

Bailee Hill is an associate editor with Fox News Digital.