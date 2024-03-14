Expand / Collapse search
Joe Rogan suggests one of the biggest problems with the Biden administration is the staff: ‘So ridiculous’

Rogan mocked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and said 'imagine that that's the person that's pulling strings'

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Podcaster Joe Rogan this week insisted that some of the biggest problems with President Biden's administration are the people he has working for him. Talking to author James Lindsay, he found some of the individuals "preposterous" and suggested some are out of their "f-----g minds." 

Lindsay recalled being at a Christian event, where one person was baffled how the biblical God could allow a person like Biden to be president, "the only answer I could think of on the spot was because people have to be able to see, like… dude is pulling the curtain back."

"He really is," Rogan said. "Having that guy' as president is fascinating," recalling one embarrassing incident where White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre "tweeted accidentally from her own account as Joe Biden, it's like ‘Oh, look!"

"How about that?" Lindsay said.

Joe Rogan

Podcaster Joe Rogan and his guest, author James Lindsay both expressed their awe at the eccentric characters in Biden's administration. (The Joe Rogan Experience)

"And when you see that lady who, when she's the White House press secretary answering questions, it's so ridiculous," Rogan said.

"It is preposterous," Lindsay agreed.

Rogan continued, "Imagine, imagine that that's the person that's pulling strings," appearing to address the concern some have that it is Biden’s staff, not Biden himself, who is making presidential decisions.

Lindsay recalled Sam Brinton, the embattled nonbinary former Biden administration official, who faces multiple charges related to alleged airport baggage thefts in multiple states, and marveled at "the whole administration."

Sam Brinton faces multiple charges related to alleged airport baggage thefts in multiple states. (Department of Energy | Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

"They're out of their f-----g minds," Rogan said.

Lindsay also noted transgender Admiral Rachel Levine, "You just see the pictures and you're like ‘What the hell?’" as both expressed their disbelief that such a person serves as the Assistant Secretary for Health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

"That unhealthy looking person is in charge of health," Rogan said, "Whew, hey, maybe there’s a problem, and China must be laughing."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment and did not receive an immediate reply.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.