California activist group teaches teens to push for 'racial justice' with taxpayer funds: Report

A California activist group, Californians for Justice (CFJ), was paid "nearly $2 million to facilitate equity and leadership development training for students and teachers" between 2019 to 2023, per a Free Press report.

The Long Beach Unified School District used taxpayer funds to pay CFJ, The Free Press revealed.

CFJ pushes to teach youth about "racial justice" and is active in San Jose, Oakland, Fresno and Long Beach, according to the organization's website.

Long Beach Unified School District spokesperson told Fox News Digital that it believed in educating students to value "justice, equity, and inclusion."

"Californians for Justice (CFJ) assists Long Beach Unified in developing programs at five comprehensive high schools, focusing on creating opportunities for students of color to have a voice in decision-making and experiences at the schools," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson continued, "As a district, we collaborate with all communities, striving to educate students as stewards of justice, equity, and inclusion, celebrating our collective differences. Long Beach Unified values CFJ’s expertise in equity training and professional development for students, fostering an inclusive learning environment. Our practice of providing stipends, referred to as internships, up to $1,400 per student and family ensures equitable participation in CFJ programs, embracing diverse perspectives in education. We address concerns promptly, ensuring educational materials are unbiased."

The statement also claimed that the school district "prioritizes a safe, inclusive environment for staff, actively addressing instances of discrimination or exclusion."

The CFJ "has paid nearly 100 public high schoolers $1,400 each to learn how to fight for racial and social justice," The Free Press reported.

Four teachers told the outlets that the funds paid out to students and families is a "horrible propaganda strategy." One teacher said that they were "shocked and horrified at such a fact."

CFJ holds forums on "student-led professional development" to train students on "implicit bias" and "antiblack racism," The Free Press revealed, also sharing alleged contracts.

"One teacher, who asked not to be named out of fear of losing her job, told me these forums have transformed into a space for kids to simply air their grievances about school," the outlet reported. The teacher also explained that while it was helpful to hear from students, they were "obviously reading scripts that have words that they don’t know how to say."

"The way that they are handing scripts to students, even the words coming out of the students’ mouths," the teacher continued, "it just feels like indoctrination and not information."

A high school history teacher, Jay Goldfischer, criticized CFJ in comments to the Free Press.

"One of the reasons that they were hired is to help our students find their voice and be able to express it," Goldfischer said. "But in reality, CFJ is not helping students find their own voices. It’s giving them a scripted voice that’s not their own.

"They’re teaching them parroting," he added, "which is the exact opposite of how you empower children."