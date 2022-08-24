Tyrus: America loves wrestlers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Gutfeld!" guest host Tyrus talked about how wrestlers have impacted every area of American life and how much this country loves them.

TYRUS: It's the first time a wrestler has hosted the number one late night show. Oh, yeah, that's right. A wrestler burns, doesn't it? Just a wrestler. And where would this country be without wrestlers? Would probably be invaded by Canada. Look, even Hunter Biden is a huge fan of the rock, although he smokes it.

…

Well, America loves Olympians. And we've had Mark Henry, Ken Patera, Kurt Angle, and he won gold. Oh, it's true. It's damn true. We've had more takedowns on Twitter. We have. Factual. Ever seen that G.I. Joe cartoon as a kid? Remember Sergeant Slaughter? Yeah. Okay, I get it. This is a news network, so let's talk politics, okay? All right, cool. Jesse the Body Ventura. He went on to become governor of Minnesota. And now one of the fastest rising voices in the Republican Party is a former wrestler. Mayor of Knoxville, your friend in mind, Glenn Jacobs, a.k.a. Kane. So wrestlers can talk the talk and walk the walk.

…

The next time a wrestler walks by you, say thank you. Still want to tear your shirt off and disagree? I said Old Abe was the second most talked about president of all time because the greatest wrestler to become president – who else? President Donald Trump. And man, could he cut a promo just like a wrestler. He's a villain. He's a good guy. Love him or hate him? Guess what? You still watch him and you see, that's the story of wrestling. It's the same the story of America. Individuals that beat the odds. Tenacious, gritty, witty and strong. With all those traits, there's no goal you can't reach. Even if you're as short as Greg.