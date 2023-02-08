Expand / Collapse search
Twitter users told they hit 'daily limit' on tweets amid outage

The outage sparked a #TwitterDown trend on the platform

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
Twitter users were perplexed with messages claiming they hit their "daily limit" on tweets, preventing them from posting on the platform during an apparent outage Wednesday. 

Many users trying to send Tweets received a message from Twitter reading, "You are over your daily limit for sending Tweets." 

For those attempting to retweet someone else's tweet, a message read, "Sorry! You have exceeded your Tweet limit. Try Retweet again tomorrow."

FORMER TWITTER EXECS WHO CENSORED HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY FACE QUESTIONING FROM HOUSE GOP

Twitter users were being told they have reached their "daily limit" on tweets.

Twitter users were being told they have reached their "daily limit" on tweets. (Reuters)

However, Twitter users found a loophole to post tweets during the apparent outage, which is to schedule them in advance. 

Twitter's direct messages were also impacted by the outage.

"#TwitterDown" began trending on the platform as soon as users were able to figure out how to post during the outage. 

ELON MUSK ANSWERS REPUBLICAN'S COMPLAINT OVER SEN. STEVE DAINES' TWITTER LOCK: ‘THIS IS BEING FIXED’

Critics panned the technical difficulties, some taking aim at Twitter's owner Elon Musk. 

"Just an absolute clown operation that @elonmusk is running," Washington Free Beacon reporter Chuck Ross wrote. "Getting this message after just 13 tweets/retweets today, and now have to schedule tweets. Not only that, but the default to schedule is for 5 days from now."

Twitter owner Elon Musk has had a wild ride since buying the social media platform.

Twitter owner Elon Musk has had a wild ride since buying the social media platform. (Getty Images)

Twitter did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment. 

It is unclear whether the "daily limit" disclaimers were just a glitch or part of the rollout of a new incentive for users to sign up for Elon Musk's Twitter Blue program.

AOC SLAMS HOUSE OVERSIGHT HEARING ON 'HALF-FAKE' HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY

According to Twitter's Help Center, limits currently do exist for accounts except they are set at "2,400 per day," well below the activity of most users who faced trouble with their accounts. 

The outage occurred during the rollout of a new Twitter Blue program that allows paid subscribers to make tweets up to 4,000 characters instead of the standard 280-character limit. 

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont, was locked out of his Twitter account Monday after posting picture from his hunt with his wife. Twitter alleged that the photo violated its media policies on "graphic violence."

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont, was locked out of his Twitter account Monday after posting picture from his hunt with his wife. Twitter alleged that the photo violated its media policies on "graphic violence." (Sen. Steve Daines, Joshua Roberts via Getty Images)

The Twitter outage came days after the platform sparked outrage from conservatives for locking out Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., for posting a picture from his hunt, alleging it violated the platform's "graphic violence" policy. Daines' account was later restored. 

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to joseph.wulfsohn@fox.com and on Twitter: @JosephWulfsohn.