Twitter permanently bans pro-Trump meme creator Carpe Donktum for copyright infringement

Twitter has permanently suspended user Carpe Donktum, who made pro-Trump memes, due to repeated copyright violations.

Carpe Donktum has risen to viral fame among conservatives after several of his videos have been shared by President Trump, most recently a satirical video mocking CNN, which was later disabled because of copyright complaints made by the content owner.

A spokesperson for Twitter confirmed to Fox News, "We respond to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives. The account was permanently suspended for repeated violations of this policy."

Following the suspension, Carpe Donktum issued a statement addressing the suspension, noting that he received a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) takedown order of the video the president tweeted.

"Twitter has not provided me with any avenue to get my account back, so I assume they intend this to be final and permanent," he wrote. "I have ALWAYS complied with DMCA takedown rules, and I have submitted counterclaims when necessary, but I have NEVER uploaded content that has been removed."

JIMMY KIMMEL FACES BACKLASH FOR 'NON-APOLOGY' ADDRESSING BLACKFACE CONTROVERSY

He later said, "If you would like to support me, make noise, the only thing these people respond to is public outcry."

Carpe Donktum received support among conservatives on Twitter, including Donald Trump Jr.

"It's clear @twitter & @jack are engaging in a dedicated campaign to shutdown conservative voices as we get closer to the election," Trump Jr. wrote. "Twitter claiming he violated 'copyright infringement' on videos that are public domain or clearly parodies covered by fair use is beyond fraudulent."

Last week, President Trump shared one of his older videos depicting CNN as stoking racial tensions.

The altered video begins with dramatic music showing a black toddler running away from a white toddler with a "breaking news" graphic that reads "Terrified toddler runs away from racist baby" with the CNN logo next to it. That headline then changed to "Racist baby probably a Trump voter."

Then, a graphic that shows "what actually happened" shows the two toddlers running towards each other and hugging with excitement to the tune the "Close to You" cover by Harry Connick Jr.

PRO-TRUMP MEME KING CARPE DONKTUM EXPLAINS HIS MEDIUM: 'HATE IS THE POISON TO COMEDY'

"America is not the problem... fake news is," the video tells viewers. "If you see something, say something. Only you can prevent fake news dumpster fires."

The footage came from a viral Facebook video shared in 2019 featuring real-life New York pals Maxwell and Finnegan, who were 26 and 27 months old respectively at the time.

Twitter initially slapped Trump with a "manipulated media" label but later disabled the video after the parent who shared the video filed a complaint. The video gathered over 20 million views before it was taken down.

Back in 2017, CNN was accused of threatening to expose the identity of a meme creator who made a video of Trump body slamming the CNN logo in a parody of a WWE match. Carpe Donktum took notice of CNN’s response and amped up his own creations, making the news network a frequent target.

NY TIMES' MAGGIE HABERMAN SLAMMED BY BIDEN SUPPORTERS FOR CALLING HIM A 'VERY FLAWED' CANDIDATE

He has since created viral videos lampooning CNN, poking fun at 2020 Democratic hopefuls and empowering the president and his supporters. Trump recently shared Carpe Donktum’s tongue-in-cheek recap of Democrats sobbing during the State of the Union address that has been played over 6.6 million times.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carpe Donktum chooses to meme anonymously, although his identity has been revealed by critics despite efforts to protect his family. Carpe Donktum isn’t exactly politically correct and is labeled both controversial and “far-right” by members of the mainstream media, who he infuriates on a regular basis.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.