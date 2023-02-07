Expand / Collapse search
Culture
Twitter locks Sen. Steve Daines' account for 'graphic violence' over hunting photo

Photo shows Daines and his wife posing with Montana antelope after a hunt

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., was slapped with a Twitter ban Monday allegedly for displaying "graphic violence" with a profile photo that showcased his recent hunt with his wife.

A tweet shared by Daines' communications director Rachel Dumke showcases the graphic content warning, claiming the account's profile image violated Twitter's "rules against graphic violence or adult content in profile images" with the condition that the image must be deleted for the account to be unlocked. 

The tweet also showcased the banned image of Daines and his wife CIndy posed with their latest kill – a Montana antelope.

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont, was locked out of his Twitter account Monday after posting picture from his hunt with his wife. Twitter alleged that the photo violated its media policies on "graphic violence."

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont, was locked out of his Twitter account Monday after posting picture from his hunt with his wife. Twitter alleged that the photo violated its media policies on "graphic violence." (@RachelDumke9/@SteveDaines Twitter)

A cell phone photo details Twitters reason for locking Montana Senator Steve Danes, R, out of his account on Monday.

A cell phone photo details Twitters reason for locking Montana Senator Steve Danes, R, out of his account on Monday. (@RachelDumke9/Twitter)

"@SteveDaines’ twitter account was locked last night for displaying "graphic violence" in his profile picture. Because going hunting with your wife is apparently against @Twitter rules now. What a joke," Dumke captioned the tweet.

When reached for comment on the ban, Daines responded with, "My wife is a great shot. What can I say?"

The ban raises eyebrows about ongoing Big Tech censorship concerns that persist on the platform even under new leadership.

Tech giant Twitter has faced criticism for its restrictive censorship policies in the past, particularly for policing conservative speech and banning users from the platform.

Tech giant Twitter has faced criticism for its restrictive censorship policies in the past, particularly for policing conservative speech and banning users from the platform. (Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

In the past, the platform took heat for banning or censoring conservative voices, including The Babylon Bee, Second Amendment rights advocate Dana Loesch and former President Trump.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee raised a red flag about Daines' ban on Tuesday, hinting at the already terse relationship between Republicans and the Big Tech giant.

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., questions Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing titled The Financial Stability Oversight Council Annual Report to Congress, in Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington May 10, 2022 in Washington, DC. 

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., questions Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing titled The Financial Stability Oversight Council Annual Report to Congress, in Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington May 10, 2022 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Tom Williams-Pool/Getty Images)

"This is insane. Twitter should immediately reverse this suspension," NRSC spokesman Philip Letsou said in a statement, according to The Hill.

Daines' account remains locked as of Tuesday morning. His tweets currently all state they are "temporarily unavailable because it violates the Twitter Media Policy." Twitter's Help Center states "Graphic content is any media that depicts death, violence, medical procedures, or serious physical injury in graphic detail."

Fox News Digital has reached out to Twitter for comment.

Taylor Penley is a production assistant with Fox News.