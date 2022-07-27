Moms For Liberty Twitter account locked out after criticizing California gender-transition bill

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A grassroots parental-rights organization was shut out of Twitter Monday after criticizing a California gender-transition bill.

Moms For Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice posted a tweet on Monday challenging adults who push gender theory. Her tweet called gender dysphoria a "mental disorder" and she also claimed that it is being normalized by "predators" across the U.S.

"Gender dysphoria is a mental health disorder that is being normalized by predators across the USA. California kids are at extreme risk from predatory adults. Now they want to ‘liberate’ children all over the country. Does a double mastectomy on a preteen sound like progress?," the tweet stated.

The Moms For Liberty group is a parental-rights group that advocates for parental rights at all levels of government, according to their website. The group was founded in Florida, by parents who opposed mask mandates for children in school due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Twitter locked out the account due to "hateful conduct" according to a screenshot from Moms For Liberty. It stated the tweet in question "[promotes] violence against, [threatens], or [harasses] other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease."

Justice has been a vocal opponent of government-backed mask mandates and teachers' unions. She recently blasted teachers' unions for their "radical agenda" and for not fully representing parents and students. In response, Justice told National Review that she appealed the decision with the company in order to have clarification on which part of the tweet was grounds for removal.

"My options now are to delete the tweet or appeal it. I’m not deleting the tweet. This is just madness and our children are paying the price," she said.

The law that Justice calls into question is a proposed California bill that will allow courts to take away parents’ rights if their child comes to the state for what is apparently called "gender-affirming health care."

State Senator Scott Weiner's bill, also called Trans Refuge Legislation, would make California a destination state for "transgender" procedures for minors.

"SB 107 will be our legislation to provide refuge in CA for trans kids & their families from states that are criminalizing them & MDs & threatening to remove trans children from their homes," Weiner tweeted.

The bill would also empower California courts to take "temporary emergency jurisdiction" over children if they come to California for trans-drugs, surgery, or mental healthcare. The bill refers to these treatments as "gender-affirming care."

If the legislation passes, adults could bring minors to California for transgender medical procedures without the consent of the parents.

"In a case where the provision of gender-affirming health care or gender-affirming mental health care to the child is at issue, a court of this state shall not determine that it is an inconvenient forum where the law or policy of the other state that may take jurisdiction limits the ability of a parent to obtain gender-affirming health care or gender-affirming mental health care for their child," the bill states.