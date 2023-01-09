Twitter lashes out at Prince Harry: ‘Bitter, delusional, paranoid, family-trashing halfwit’

Prince Harry has dominated news and entertainment coverage for the past few weeks after he accused his family of failing to defend his wife in multiple interviews with the British and American press. Twitter did not respond well to the young royal’s allegations.

"#HarryisaLyingTraitor" trended on Twitter Monday morning, just one day after Prince Harry's interview with "60 Minutes" was released.

The British aristocrat, son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana, also took to ABC Monday to promote his new tell-all book, "Spare," on "Good Morning America."

Fox Nation host Piers Morgan targeted Prince Harry directly in a string of tweets Sunday. "Never seen an unhappier ‘happy man’ in my life. Prince Harry’s a bitter, delusional, paranoid, family-trashing halfwit exposing & exploiting the Royals’ most personal secrets for gazillions whilst wanging on with jaw-dropping hypocrisy about media intrusion. He’s pathetic."

British TV presenter Kirstie Allsopp pointed out that Harry and his wife, actress Meghan Markle, have not taken public responsibility for their life choices. "So far there has been no concessions from Prince Harry that any of this is fault. He & his wife have seemingly done nothing wrong and everything is everyone else’s fault. That’s not how life works."

Former executive editor of The Sun, Dan Wooton, called out Harry's double standards on leaking. "My God. Prince Harry is now lecturing Charles and William on keeping their private conversations private. He literally leaked the words of the King in the moments after he buried his own father Prince Philip to sell his awful book. This is delusion to a disturbing degree."

British political commentator Sophie Corcoran drew attention to the energy crisis in Britain. "I’m sure that there are many people sitting in freezing cold homes tonight in Britain that wish that they have a life half as privileged as that of Meghan and Harry’s."

Morgan has previously called Harry and Meghan "poisonous rats" who threatened to "destroy the Monarchy" in tweets from early Dec. 2022.

Prince Harry, currently fifth in line for the throne, has been touring the media circuit to promote his new book exposing the interior life of the British royal family .

The British noble recounts killing 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan, engaging in risky sexual escapades outside a pub and using cocaine in the explosive book, set to release on Jan. 10 in the U.S.