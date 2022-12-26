Twitter erupts over SpongeBob commentary on Russell Wilson performance: 'Patrick is a savage'

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, a former Super Bowl champion, was mocked on Sunday by SpongeBob character Patrick Star as the cartoon gave a play-by-play of the Broncos vs. Rams game.

"That's not what he wanted to cook," Star said after Wilson had thrown an interception in the first quarter of the Christmas Day game. The NFL tweeted that Star "really has a future" as a play-by-play announcer. Wilson, who won Super Bowl XLVIII, has struggled this season with the Broncos, now sitting with a 4-11 record.

Another announcer agreed with Star, voiced by Bill Fagerbakke, and added, "I think he burnt whatever he was cooking."

The Rams defeated the Broncos on Christmas Day, 51-14. Wilson was sacked six times and threw three interceptions.

Bay News 9 sports reporter Kenny Morales reacted to the clip on Twitter and said, "Patrick is a savage."

The game aired on CBS, Nickelodeon and NFL+ and included appearances from several other Nickelodeon characters.

"Patrick Star out here roasting Russell Wilson on Christmas," the New York Post's Andrew Battifarno wrote.

Others said Star's commentary was the "best part of the game."

Sports anchor for 7 News WKBW said it was a "really tough look" for Wilson.

"We have reached the point where Patrick Star is making Russell Wilson jokes. This is a masterpiece," WHAS11 sports anchor and reporter Tyler Greever said.

WIS News 10's Julia Westerman quoted Star's commentary and wrote "that's not what he wanted to cook."

Sports anchor for ABC30 Alec Nolan responded to the clip posted by the NFL as well and said that it put a "bow" on the Broncos season.

The fireworks continued post-game. Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory punched Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi as players were shaking hands after Sunday play.

Aboushi struck back and both were held back before the incident got worse.