Twitter bids goodbye and good riddance to Samantha Bee's TBS show: 'The Death of Comedy in one show'

Social media blasted TBS host Samantha Bee in honor of her show’s cancellation on Monday.

In a statement obtained by Fox News Digital, TBS announced that the show would not return for the fall season.

"’Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,’ will not return to TBS. We are proud to have been the home to ‘Full Frontal With Samantha Bee’ and thank Sam, and the rest of the Emmy-nominated team for their groundbreaking work," TBS explained. "We celebrate this extraordinarily talented cast and crew and look forward to exploring new opportunities to work with them in the future."

Bee and her representatives later confirmed this news on Twitter.

TBS CANCELS LEFT-WING ‘FULL FRONTAL WITH SAMANTHA BEE,’ CITING A NEW PROGRAMMING STRATEGY

"After 7 seasons, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee will not be returning to TBS this fall. We’re so thankful for our loyal audience, our amazing team, and that we got to annoy the right people every week—that there wasn't wrestling or baseball or a very special episode of Big Bang," Bee wrote.

The Twitter account also added, "To our loyal fans - we love you, you’re very special. Go home, and go home in peace."

The Washington Post mourned the loss of "seven seasons of bold jokes and witty monologues" in an article posted Monday by Natachi Onwuamaegbu.

"'Full Frontal', which centered the voice of one of the few women in late-night comedy, was known for its incisive political commentary," Onwuamaegbu wrote. "But with just ‘The Amber Ruffin Show’ as the sole female voice in the late-night show circulation, there’s a serious lack of gender diversity in the late-night circuit, and some of Bee’s work will be hard to replicate, especially as the United States reckons with the overturning of Roe v. Wade."

Although Bee’s fans mourned the loss of her show, several others attacked the liberal host for years of vitriol against conservatives.

TRUMP 2024 RUN WOULD TRIGGER LIBERAL NEWS MELTDOWN, SAY CONSERVATIVE VOICES: ‘I HOPE THE MEDIA EXPLODES’

"Who?" National Republican Senatorial Committee deputy director Mike Hahn tweeted in response to the news.

"Late night comedy is now all white men," The Spectator Contributing Editor Stephen Miller joked.

Twitchy editor Greg Pollowitz also joked, "Future @BillKristol tweet: Samantha Bee 2024 - why not?"

"This program was typically dead last in the ratings for late-night shows, barely attracting an audience size of a mid-level YouTuber. Even the barely-visible Don Lemon has more people watching. This show will be missed by a few dozen liberals," journalist Greg Greenwald noted.

Newsbusters analyst Alex Christy tweeted, "The Death of Comedy in one show: it wasn't funny, there was no joke structure, it was just ‘see women can swear about politics too’ as if that was the definition of edgy like it's 1822 and not 2022."

CPAC host Mercedes Schlapp wrote, "What a tragedy that Samantha Bee's show @FullFrontalSamB got cancelled and we will no longer be treated to her absolutely hilarious jokes like the time she said one of our guests at CPAC had ‘Nazi hair’ who actually had stage 4 brain cancer."

Bee has frequently launched profane tirades against Republican figures in the past. In 2018, she was forced to apologize for calling Ivanka Trump a "feckless c---" after the latter shared a photo of herself hugging her son.