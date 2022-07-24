Fox Nation brings Turning Point USA's Student Action Summit to viewers everywhere

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox Nation is bringing Turning Point USA's Student Action Summit to viewers with a series of speeches from a highly-esteemed field of pundits, politicians and more, including key 2024 GOP favorites Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump.

Featured alongside the favored candidates are other definitive figures including Donald Trump, Jr., "The Rubin Report" host Dave Rubin, Florida Sen. Rick Scott, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson, several Fox News voices and Turning Point USA President Charlie Kirk.

The live event, geared toward giving students opportunities to learn what it means to be a leader, brings these key voices to the stage and affords America's young conservative activists with opportunities to network in the present and foster lasting professional connections and friendships for the future.

TURNING POINT USA HOSTS ITS STUDENT ACTION SUMMIT IN TAMPA, FLORIDA

Kirk joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday, day three of the Student Action Summit, to relay more about the event's purpose, to discuss former President Trump's remarks about modern public education, and to provide more details about his new book, "The College Scam."

TPUSA SUMMIT PUTS FOCUS ON STOPPING THE ‘EDUCATIONAL CARTEL’: TURNING POINT USA FOUNDER

"[Education] is the number one issue here at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit. It's all about education," he said. "I'm glad the president talked about it. I think that's him at his best."

Kirk went on to discuss the "educational cartel" that he alleges is enabling young Americans to become far-left activists, and the uproar surrounding the issue is what drove so many students to Tampa.

"We have 5,000 students from all across America here. In addition to that, we have homeschool moms and grassroots patriots, and the thing that gets them most fired up is CRT, ‘wokeism,’ postmodernism, how to homeschool your kids, how to fight back against your school board, how to withdraw your kid from government schools…"

Kirk's speech, among others, is now available for streaming on Fox Nation.