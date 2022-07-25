Rep. Turner says Mayorkas 'lying' about border: It's a 'significant' national security threat

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, warned the crisis at the southern border is an ‘absolute’ national security threat after he spoke with FBI and law enforcement officials in El Paso, Texas. On "America's Newsroom" Monday said there is an ‘unbelievable’ amount of criminal activity occurring across the border despite DHS Director Mayorkas' claim that it is secure.

SUPREME COURT REJECTS BIDEN IMMIGRATION GUIDANCE, KEEPING TRUMP-ERA POLICY IN PLACE FOR NOW

REP. MIKE TURNER: Just last week, the director of homeland security declared that the border was secure. So three of us from the Intelligence Committee went down to the border. We met with the FBI, DEA, Texas Public Security Department. And we can tell you, not only is the border not secure, that in fact, the director is just absolutely lying. But it remains a significant national threat to our country. We saw evidence and spoke to the officers there about the unbelievable amount of criminal activity, drugs being smuggled, humans being smuggled, that people who are crossing the border, many who are coming across the border are not even from the Western Hemisphere, people flying into Mexico and then making it into our border and across the border. This represents an absolute national security threat.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: