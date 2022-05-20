Turley: Jury pool in Michael Sussmann trial a 'nightmare' for prosecutors

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley said Friday prosecutors in the Michael Sussmann trial are facing a "nightmare" with a jury pool made up of several Clinton donors. The constitutional law professor explained on "Fox & Friends" the challenges facing Special Counsel John Durham in the case.

JONATHAN TURLEY: Durham faces a lot of challenges in this trial. The judge in the trial has hit the prosecution with limiting orders. This jury pool is a nightmare for the prosecutors. There are three Clinton donors on the jury. In the last 24 hours, the judge turned down a motion to dismiss a juror whose daughter is actually playing on the same team with the daughter of Sussmann. So I think for the prosecutors, it seems like the only thing that is missing on the jury is Chelsea Clinton. A jury of your peers is not supposed to mean other Clinton people. And so, I think that the prosecutors have quite a challenge with this pool.

