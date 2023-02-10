Turley fires back at Democrat for attacking his credibility at House hearing: 'Completely absurd'

George Washington University law professor and legal expert Jonathan Turley fired back Friday on "Fox & Friends" after Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., went after his credentials at a House hearing on the weaponization of the federal government. Wasserman Schultz told Turley he was only offering "opinion and conjecture" on Twitter working with the FBI and had no "specific or unique knowledge" to speak about the issue.

JONATHAN TURLEY: The congressman was asking if I've ever worked at Twitter as a condition for my talking about what the Twitter files. It's like saying you have to work at the Pentagon if you want to testify about the implications of the Pentagon Papers. The point of witnesses before committees is often to give legal analysis based on what is known and what could be found in this investigation. The exchange she was referring to was a member who expressly asked me about the Twitter files and what this suggests about what I've called censorship by surrogate. And then she went into this issue of, 'well, you've never worked at Twitter. How do you know what goes on at Twitter,' which is completely absurd. The whole premise of my testimony was that Twitter has now authenticated and confirmed these facts. These facts are coming from Twitter. These are Twitter files. And the facts indicate that they had weekly meetings with the government. They indicate that the government would send long lists of citizens and others to be targeted, censored, to be in some cases, banned. Those are very serious allegations that raise constitutional questions, which is why I was there to discuss it