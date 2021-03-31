Turley 'confused' by timing of New York Times report on Gaetz, 'inability to confirm' basic facts

Constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley joined Marth MacCallum on "The Story" Wednesday and said that he is confused by the inability to confirm the facts surrounding the New York Times' report of an investigation into Congressman Matt Gaetz's alleged sexual relationship with a teen girl.

TURLEY: The question is, what is really being investigated? According to the congressman, there's an extortion conspiracy that was involved here. According to The New York Times, there is a question of traveling with an underage girl for sex in violation of federal law. This is something that the truth could be determined. Either she's younger than 18 or she's not. Either he traveled with her or he did not.

Those facts are probably established at this point. It's hard to imagine that they're not. So I'm a little bit confused as to the timing of this leak and the inability to confirm these basic facts. Clearly if these allegations are true, he's going to lose his committee position. He's at risk of being sanctioned if not expelled from Congress. If they're not true, the New York Times also has some serious questions to answer. So do those who leaked the story. I just don't understand why we cannot get to the base of this allegation fairly quickly.

