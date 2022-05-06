Turley says Biden admin must condemn 'gratuitous' protests outside SCOTUS justices' homes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Constitutional law expert Jonathan Turley said Friday on "Fox & Friends" he never thought America would reach a point where the White House would not condemn protests outside Supreme Court justices' homes. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said "peaceful protest is not extreme" after a group called Ruth Sent Us published the supposed home addresses of Justices Amy Coney Barrett, John Roberts, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch.

JONATHAN TURLEY: I never thought we would get to this point that the White House cannot even muster the courage to denounce this type of harassment of judges or justices and their families. How did we get to this point? People have become addicted to rage. This is entirely gratuitous. It’s not going to make any change on the court. It’s not going to result in any alteration of the opinion. If anything, justices will feel that they have to stand their ground with even greater certainty. So this is just gratuitous. This is part of our age of rage. And the president of the United States cannot even step forward and say, wait, yes, you have a right to protest but there are limits. There are questions of decency. I don’t understand why that is such challenge for this White House.

