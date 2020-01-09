Tunnel to Towers sets 2020 goal to pay off mortgages of all fallen officers with kids

To mark National Law Enforcement Appreciation day, Tunnel to Towers CEO Frank Siller announced Thursday a 2020 initiative to pay off the mortgages of all fallen law enforcement officers who left children behind.

“Starting today, we want every law enforcement officer in America to know that when they go out and they protect our community and they give their kids a kiss goodbye and if they don’t come home, they die in the line of duty that we are going to pay off their mortgage,” Siller told “Fox & Friends.”

Siller made clear that every officer in America that protects their community, such as a sheriff, border patrol agent, or police officer, will be supported by Tunnel to Towers. Siller highlighted that he recently presented a paid mortgage to the family of fallen Hendersonville, Tenn., police officer Spencer Bristol.

Bristol, 31, was killed in the line of duty when he was struck by a vehicle on I-65 while chasing a suspect on foot on Dec. 30. A Navy veteran and a four-year veteran with the police department, Bristol left behind his wife, Lauren, and their 3-year-old daughter, Eloise.

The event was covered live by Fox 17 Nashville when Siller made the announcement alongside Hendersonville Police Chief Mickey Miller and Grammy Award Winner Lee Greenwood.

“We have to take care of these families,” Siller told host Steve Doocy.

Tunnel to Towers is a non-profit organization that started supporting Gold Star families through $11 minimum donations from people around the country. It was started in honor of Siller's brother, Stephen, who ran through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel toward the Twin Towers on Sept. 11, 2001, while wearing 60 pounds of gear. Siller was one of 343 members of the FDNY who were killed that day.